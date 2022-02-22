Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NILSY stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

