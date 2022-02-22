Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.65. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 61,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

