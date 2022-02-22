Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

PEG opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after buying an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.