Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
