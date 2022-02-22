Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.