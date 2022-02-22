Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.55

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.55 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.59). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.63), with a volume of 421,938 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.25 million and a PE ratio of -9.58.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

