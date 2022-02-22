Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF (TSE:BNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.50. Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF shares last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 270 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.51.
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Company Profile (TSE:BNC)
Featured Articles
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund Series ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.