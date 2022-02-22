Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ACV Auctions Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ACV Auctions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $247,650.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,572 over the last quarter.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

