Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

CHK stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after acquiring an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

