Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Boosted by Wedbush

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ironSource in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.