Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Boosted by Capital One Financial

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.64 on Monday. MRC Global has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $648,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $3,958,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $115,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $240,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

