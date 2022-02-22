Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

PLMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

PLMR opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $103.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palomar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

