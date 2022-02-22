Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

PLMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

PLMR opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $103.41.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $465,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palomar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.