Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

NYSE:SEE opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

