Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Decreased by Analyst

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $150.30 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,352 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

