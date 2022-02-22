Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Community Health Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of CYH opened at $10.76 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

