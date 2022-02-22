Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lifted by Analyst

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

ANGI opened at $6.62 on Monday. Angi has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.