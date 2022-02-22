Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Reduced by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

NYSE:ECL opened at $178.64 on Monday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $177.01 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average of $218.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.