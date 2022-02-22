Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRKR. Roth Capital downgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marker Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of MRKR opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

