Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issued By Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ShockWave Medical in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

SWAV opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,296,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

