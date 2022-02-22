Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Shares of ECL opened at $178.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $177.01 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

