Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

RDFN stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after buying an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,084 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

