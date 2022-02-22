Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Increased by Cormark (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

GOLD stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

