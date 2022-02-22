QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

NYSE QGEN traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 3,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.