Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 310.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,665 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up about 1.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 14,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,753. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

