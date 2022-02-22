Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Capitalization of $19.10 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $19.10 million and $52,340.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,679.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.47 or 0.06909444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00278349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.23 or 0.00770260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00069864 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00389189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00218732 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,008,023 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.