Quilter’s (QLT) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.20) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.33).

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 133.75 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 127.70 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.02.

In other Quilter news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($38,079.70).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

