Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 214,922 Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $28.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $39,711,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.