Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
RMED stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ra Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17.
About Ra Medical Systems
Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.
