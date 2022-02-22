Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

RMED stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.39. Ra Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.