Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.220 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.20-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,058. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 237,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.