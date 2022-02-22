Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,058. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 80,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

