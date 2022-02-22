RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 million, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.09. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

