Radio Caca Reaches Market Cap of $348.37 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $348.37 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.14 or 0.06930962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,858.39 or 0.99613182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 196,212,979,292 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

