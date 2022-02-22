Raymond James Boosts Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $16.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercer International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercer International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.10.

MERC stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

