Raymond James Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.83.

TSE SPB traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.92. 1,410,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.87. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

