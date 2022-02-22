Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

