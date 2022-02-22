Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 41.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 327,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,867,000 after buying an additional 96,728 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $367,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.98. 60,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.66. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

