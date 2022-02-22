Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Honeywell International (HON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON):

2/15/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $237.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $226.00 to $211.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $212.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00.

2/4/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $264.00 to $248.00.

1/14/2022 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $228.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $229.00.

1/4/2022 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.

1/4/2022 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $265.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.39 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.27 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

