Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

