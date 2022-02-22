Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,200 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.60) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.64) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.