Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) vs. iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Head to Head Contrast

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Cat and iSign Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and iSign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -225.58% -39.24% -32.74% iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Red Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Cat and iSign Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $5.00 million 21.21 -$13.24 million ($0.54) -3.65 iSign Solutions $1.01 million 9.13 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

iSign Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Cat.

Summary

Red Cat beats iSign Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. The company was founded by Jeffrey M. Thompson in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

iSign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions, Inc. is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent. The firm’s solutions are available both in software as a service and on-premises delivery models. Its products include signature one ceremony server, sign-it, iSign Console, iSign Enterprise, iSign Family, and the iSign toolkits. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

