Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
