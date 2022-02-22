Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

