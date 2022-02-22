Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 214 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $512.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

