Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 13,549 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.