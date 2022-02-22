Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 6,159 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.