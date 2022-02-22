Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

