Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 5,387 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 76.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,175 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

