Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,907 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 504,510 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 412,845 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

