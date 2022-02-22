Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Fulcrum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

