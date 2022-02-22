Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

