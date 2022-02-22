Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 127,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Steelcase worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 490,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 121,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.