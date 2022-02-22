Request (REQ) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Request has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $216.16 million and $11.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108659 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

