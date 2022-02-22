Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenaris S.A.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TS. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:TS opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after buying an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after buying an additional 135,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

